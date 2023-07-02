Left Menu

Shuttlers all set for Badminton Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia

After undergoing a rigorous two-week preparatory training camp at the Tau Devilal Stadium in Panchkula, the 18-member Indian squad are ready to leave for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships to be held in Indonesia from July 7-16.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:18 IST
Shuttlers all set for Badminton Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia
18-member Indian squad set to depart for Badminton Asia Junior Championships (Source: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After undergoing a rigorous two-week preparatory training camp at the Tau Devilal Stadium in Panchkula, the 18-member Indian squad are ready to leave for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships to be held in Indonesia from July 7-16. The 14 days training camp aimed to bolster the team's preparations is supported by Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC Limited), a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power along with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to strengthen the development program of the Indian badminton.

BAI and REC partnered two-week training camp that included extensive on-court & fitness training for the preparations As per the official press release, "We at BAI are extremely delighted to welcome REC Limited and Vivek Dewangan to the Badminton family. This two-week training camp has helped to create a nice build-up ahead of the tournament. I am confident this camp has also helped the team to bond and know each other better. We have a formidable squad that has the abilities to challenge the best. I wish each of them as well as the coaching staff, all the best for the Championships," said Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra.

REC Limited in various capacities has been supporting and powering excellence. As part of this partnership with REC Limited, BAI aims to boost development and training programmes that will help in achieving excellence while driving grassroots projects and necessary support systems for badminton in India. As per the official press release, speaking about the partnership and vision, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chief Managing Director, REC Limited said, "The target is to groom and nurture our young players right from sub-junior level. We have to identify the talent and provide them with world-class training facilities and environment so that they can bring medals under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Our aim is to make sure that the juniors bring medals for the country at the senior level too."

Vivek Dewangan is an avid badminton player and also represented Madhya Pradesh nationally at the under-15 level. In the group stage, India is pitted in Group C, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. In the past, India has won two gold medals, one silver and a bronze.

PV Sindhu was the first to claim a gold medal in the 2012 Championships, and Lakshya Sen added to that tally in 2018. This junior tournament is a stepping stone for shuttlers aspiring to grow in the sport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023