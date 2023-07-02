Left Menu

Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names 16-man squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Afghanistan on Sunday named a 16-member squad for the T20I leg of their tour of Bangladesh with the return of star spinner Rashid Khan to the side.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:23 IST
Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names 16-man squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Bangladesh cricket team (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan on Sunday named a 16-member squad for the T20I leg of their tour of Bangladesh with the return of star spinner Rashid Khan to the side. After missing the majority of the series due to fitness issues, Rashid has finally found his way back to the squad. He missed the one-off Test match in which Afghanistan suffered a defeat against Bangladesh by 546 runs.

Regarding the T20I series, Afghanistan has announced a star-studded squad which includes Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The two-game T20I series will be played between July 14 to July 16. It will be preceded by an ODI contest, which will take place from 5-11 July. Rashid will also feature in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan Squad for T20Is: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sediq Atal, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Wafadar Momand, Farid Ahmad Malik, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. While the ODI series will play a crucial role for both teams and Bangladesh has made the squad selection keeping the World Cup 2023 in mind.

Shakib Al Hasan will be a notable presence in the Bangladesh squad as he missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a finger injury that he sustained during the ODI series against Ireland in May this year. The first match of the ODI series will be played on July 5. The second ODI will be played on July 8 and the third and final match of the ODI series will be played on July 11. All matches will be played at the same venue - Chattogram.

Bangladesh squad for ODI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023