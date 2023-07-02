Left Menu

Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield

He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the U.K. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last seasons disappointing campaign, which saw his team miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.Szoboszlai, 22, follows the signing of Argentinas World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who completed a move from Brighton for a reported 35 million pounds 43.6 million last month.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:44 IST
Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield

Liverpool continued its midfield overhaul with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig on Sunday.

The Hungary international cost 60 million pounds ($76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause. He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the U.K. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last season's disappointing campaign, which saw his team miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

Szoboszlai, 22, follows the signing of Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who completed a move from Brighton for a reported 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) last month. Klopp needed to strengthen in the heart of his team following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this offseason. Fabio Carvalho has also joined Leipzig on a season-long loan. Liverpool had been long-term admirers of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for $110 million last month. The signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister allowed Klopp to add more depth to what was a problem area last season due to injuries to key players. Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from Salzburg in 2021, made 92 appearances and scored 20 goals. The versatile midfielder, who can play wide, as a No. 8 or No. 10, had also been linked with Liverpool's Premier League rival Newcastle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023