Cycling-France's Lafay wins Tour de France stage two as Yates retains overall lead

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:53 IST
France's Victor Lafay of Cofidis won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 209-km hilly ride from Vitoria Gasteiz on Sunday.

Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) took second place and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates of UAE Emirates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

