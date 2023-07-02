Cycling-France's Lafay wins Tour de France stage two as Yates retains overall lead

France's Victor Lafay of Cofidis won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 209-km hilly ride from Vitoria Gasteiz on Sunday.

Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) took second place and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates of UAE Emirates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

