"Confidence is growing and the gap is closing": Amy Jones after England's loss against Australia

England wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones expressed that even after ending up on the losing side against Australia on Saturday, the hosts continue to grow in confidence and they feel like the gap is closing between the two teams. Australia further tightened their grip in the multi-format Ashes women 2023 series after clinching a victory in the first T20I game by 4 wickets. This has left the England team in a peculiar situation as they need to win five games out of the next six to claim the Ashes 2023 series.

Even though England failed to put up an average score in the first innings, they still managed to take the match right down the wire. In the post-match presentation, Jones reflected on England's performance in the first T20I and their current situation.

"With a side like Australia, there's going to be lots of close games. Every game we need to win, but every game you play for England feels like you need to win anyway - it's not so different. I think we're in for five really close games. Hopefully, we win the next one and it keeps going," Jones said as quoted by Sky Sports. "The gap feels like it's closing. They've earned the right to have all those compliments and they have been formidable over the last few years. We've felt like underdogs the whole way through, but after the Test and this T20 the confidence is growing and it feels to us like the gap is closing. That's a really exciting feeling amongst us," Jones signed off.

If it wasn't for Jones's unbeaten quick-fire knock of 40(21)*, the Three Lionesses would have further struggled to cross the 120-run mark. She finished off the first innings with a four and a six on the final two balls on the 20th over to power England to a score of 153/7. Sophia Dunkley had scored an important fifty at the top, playing a knock of 56 in 49 balls. But top knocks from Beth Mooney (61 in 47 balls) and Tahlia McGrath (40 in 29 balls) helped Aussies seal a thrilling win with one ball and four wickets still in hand.

The England skipper Heather Knight heaped praise on the batter for her exceptional performance and said, "It was special, got us back into the game. It was a tricky surface, and for Amy to strike the way she did, was special. We want to be aggressive but also smart. It is tough already. The fact we came out and brought out a good show, we are proud of it." England will now face Australia in the second T20I on Wednesday at The Oval. (ANI)

