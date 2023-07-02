Left Menu

Avinash Sable finishes 5th in Stockholm Diamond League 3000m steeplechase event

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:14 IST
India's Avinash Sable finished fifth in the men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League here on Sunday, as he failed to improve upon his performance of the last event.

The 28-year-old Sable, running his second race of the season, clocked 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, well outside his personal best of 8:11.20s, to finish fifth. He had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28.

Running on a wet track, most of the competitors struggled to clock fast times.

Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race in 8:09.84s, well outside his season's and personal best time of 7:56.68s, which he had clocked while taking the top spot in Rabat.

The 2019 Diamond League champion Getnet Wale of Ethiopia was second with a timing of 8:12.27s while compatriot Abrham Sime took the third spot in 8:16.82s.

Sable, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been training abroad to prepare for the August 19 to 27 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

