Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India women's team, BCCI announces ODI, T20I squad for Bangladesh tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Indian Women's ODI and T20I squad for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:32 IST
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Indian Women's ODI and T20I squad for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. "The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh respectively. All six matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur," BCCI said in a release.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in both formats while Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy in both formats. There are some notable absentees from the squad as senior pacer Shikha Pandey, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and batter Richa Ghosh have failed to make their place in the squad. Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are also missing with India opting to go with relatively inexperienced spin attack. The tour will kick off with a three-match T20I series and the first match will be played on July 9. The second and third matches will be played on July 11 and July 13 respectively.

After a two-day break, the three-match ODI series will kick off on July 16. The second and the third ODI will be played on July 19 and July 22 respectively. India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana. (ANI)

