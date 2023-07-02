MCC apologizes to Australian team after Members verbally abused players in Long Room

After Australian cricket team players were verbally abused by members in Lord's Long Room, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to the players after the end of the first session. In the midst of an engaging Test, Australia's opening duo Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by spectators in Lord's Long Room after the end of the first session of Day 5 of the second Test Match of the Ashes 2023 series on Sunday.

"It is alleged that players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area," Cricket Australia said in a statement. Initially, it was Khawaja who was seen talking to a spectator as the crowd continued to "boo" the entire Australian team. David Warner was behind the line witnessing the heated conversation between Khawaja and the spectator.

Warner then stepped in to have a chat with that spectator. Umpires and security staff intervened to separate Warner and he ended up leaving the scene. The video footage surfaced on social media emerged which revealed more patrons yelling abuses and calling Australian players 'cheats'.

"The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special," an MCC spokesperson said as quoted by cricket.com.au. "After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members. We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session," the MCC spokesperson concluded.

In the end, Australia managed to go 2-0 up in the series as they registered victory by a 43-run margin. Australia will square off in the third Test at Headingley Carnegie on July 6. (ANI)

