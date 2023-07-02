Left Menu

"The fall pre-dates this group of players": Ian Bishop on West Indies failing to make it to Cricket World Cup

West Indies suffered yet another heartbreak, this time at the hands of Scotland on Saturday, as their hopes of playing in the World Cup 2023 ended on Saturday

02-07-2023
"The fall pre-dates this group of players": Ian Bishop on West Indies failing to make it to Cricket World Cup
Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop believes that the decline of the Caribbean team began before the current group of players. West Indies suffered yet another heartbreak, this time at the hands of Scotland on Saturday, as their hopes of playing in the World Cup 2023 ended on Saturday.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Bishop said it has been a gradual decline for the team. "I've always said this pre-dates this group of players. We haven't played consistently good ODI cricket against the top nations for perhaps a decade now. The T20 team, after having been two-time champions, they have slid. So like big corporations who were at one time at the peak of their powers, and then through, I suppose, a lack of vision or whatever you want to call it, they disappeared off the business scene, [and that is what has happened] for West Indies cricket, two-time world champions, who popularised the field for ODI cricket," Bishop said.

"I know there has been some introspection that has been taking place in the Caribbean. But what this does is, it says that we are at a few seconds to 12, and we need all hands on board to get the representation back to where it needs to be. "There are many things and again I am not going to pretend to sit here and say that I have all the answers. It is always going to be a challenge with so many disparate nations and constituents trying to evolve their own base. But what we have witnessed and have been witnessing over the last decade, or two decades, is that the fractionising of these goals is not working. Other teams have got better," Bishop added. (ANI)

