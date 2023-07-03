Left Menu

Cycling-Nails on the road cause punctures in Tour stage finale

Several Tour de France riders suffered punctures due to nails on the road in the finale of the race's second stage in San Sebastian on Sunday. In 2012, dozens of riders and some race motorbikes suffered punctures after the ascent to the Mur de Peguere during the 14th stage to Foix after nails had been thrown onto the road.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 00:01 IST
Cycling-Nails on the road cause punctures in Tour stage finale

Several Tour de France riders suffered punctures due to nails on the road in the finale of the race's second stage in San Sebastian on Sunday. French rider Lilian Calmejane posted a video on Twitter of his tyre with five nails in it.

"I don't think I was the only one to suffer a puncture in the finale," he wrote. "Know that we can fall and get hurt with your bullshit, bunch of morons."

Groupama-FDJ sports director Philippe Mauduit told Reuters that some riders in his team had suffered punctures due to nails while a representative for the Lotto Dstny team told Reuters two of their riders were also affected. In 2012, dozens of riders and some race motorbikes suffered punctures after the ascent to the Mur de Peguere during the 14th stage to Foix after nails had been thrown onto the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023