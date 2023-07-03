Cycling-Nails on the road cause punctures in Tour stage finale

Several Tour de France riders suffered punctures due to nails on the road in the finale of the race's second stage in San Sebastian on Sunday. French rider Lilian Calmejane posted a video on Twitter of his tyre with five nails in it.

"I don't think I was the only one to suffer a puncture in the finale," he wrote. "Know that we can fall and get hurt with your bullshit, bunch of morons."

Groupama-FDJ sports director Philippe Mauduit told Reuters that some riders in his team had suffered punctures due to nails while a representative for the Lotto Dstny team told Reuters two of their riders were also affected. In 2012, dozens of riders and some race motorbikes suffered punctures after the ascent to the Mur de Peguere during the 14th stage to Foix after nails had been thrown onto the road.

