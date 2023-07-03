Soccer-Vieira appointed coach at Strasbourg on three-year deal

Left Menu

French club Racing Strasbourg have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. "He corresponds to the profile we were looking for: a manager with international experience, and who also has a good knowledge of Ligue 1 and its young players." Strasbourg finished 15th in the 2022-23 league season.

French club Racing Strasbourg have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. Former France international Vieira coached Premier League side Crystal Palace from 2021 to this year. He was sacked mid-March following a 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion that left the south London club three points above the relegation zone.

"Patrick's arrival should allow us to make further progress and to take a step forward," said Strasbourg President Marc Keller. "He corresponds to the profile we were looking for: a manager with international experience, and who also has a good knowledge of Ligue 1 and its young players."

Strasbourg finished 15th in the 2022-23 league season.

