Athletics-Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm

Norway's Olympic champion Karsten Warholm won the men's 400 metres hurdles in a race that was hindered by a protest from environmentalists at a rain-hit Galan Diamond League meet on Sunday. Three protesters from A22 Network, who interrupted the Swedish final of "Let's Dance" on TV4 last month, knelt on the track about 10 metres from the finish line, stretching a banner across six lanes, forcing most of the field to run through it.

Motor racing-Verstappen dominates penalty-strewn Austrian race

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen took his fifth win in a row on Sunday in an extraordinary Austrian Grand Prix that ended up with nearly half the 20-car field punished for failing to stay on track. The Dutch driver won from pole position and with the fastest lap as the reigning champions celebrated a 10th successive victory and ninth in as many races this season.

Cycling-Nails on the road cause punctures in Tour stage finale

Several Tour de France riders suffered punctures due to nails on the road in the finale of the race's second stage in San Sebastian on Sunday. French rider Lilian Calmejane posted a video on Twitter of his tyre with five nails in it.

Cycling-Lafay gives Cofidis 'liberating' Tour win as Pogacar picks up bonuses

Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team their first Tour de France win in 15 years when he claimed the second stage , putting years of scandals and near misses behind the French outfit on Sunday. The Frenchman, who showed great form in Saturday's opening stage, powered away with one kilometre to go and did not look back with a reduced bunch breathing down his neck.

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist inury

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday. "I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Tennis-At 43, evergreen Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Twenty-six years after Venus Williams made her Wimbledon debut, the five-times champion will be back on Centre Court once again on Monday and the 43-year-old American said she could even play until she is 50. "It's never been done before so if there is anyone who could do it, it would be me," Williams told reporters ahead of her showdown with fellow wildcard Elina Svitolina.

Soccer-Palmeiras' Tabata gets four-month ban after alleged racist abuse

Palmeiras midfielder Bruno Tabata has been suspended for four months by CONMEBOL after allegations of racism in a 3-0 Copa Libertadores win over Paraguay's Cerro Porteno but has said he was the victim of abuse and his club will appeal the decision. Tabata and other Palmeiras substitutes drew attention to racist abuse from Cerro Porteno fans during the match, which was played in May. However, CONMEBOL's Disciplinary Tribunal on Friday sanctioned the Brazilian for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Austrian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, the ninth race of the 22-round season (teams listed in current championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 3)

Mix of calm and concern as cycling's Tour heads into riot-hit France

While the vast majority of the Tour de France peloton is not concerned by the riots that have been hitting the country following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, some have expressed concerns that the race might be disrupted. After a start in Bilbao, Spain, the Tour heads to France on Monday with visits to Bayonne, Dax, Pau and Bordeaux during the week.

Tennis-Top seed Alcaraz confident, says Djokovic is Wimbledon favourite

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is the new big thing in men's tennis but says Novak Djokovic remains the favourite to retain his Wimbledon title this month. The 20-year-old Alcaraz won the prestigious Queen's Club title last week in what was only his third tournament on grass, moving back to the top of the rankings at the same time.

