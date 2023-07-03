Left Menu

Patrick Vieira hired as head coach of Strasbourg on 3-year contract

PTI | Strasbourg | Updated: 03-07-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 09:34 IST
Patrick Vieira hired as head coach of Strasbourg on 3-year contract
Patrick Vieira Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Patrick Vieira was hired as the head coach of French top-tier side Strasbourg.

The former Arsenal and France midfielder, who was fired by the Premier League's Crystal Palace in March, signed a three-year contract with the club, Strasbourg said on its website on Sunday.

Vieira had been linked with relegated Leeds in England's second tier but opted to move to France — where he previously managed Nice — to join a club which was recently bought by Chelsea's parent company, BlueCo.

“I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervor it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, land of football and passion,'' the 47-year-old Vieira said. “Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting for a coach to be able to build something.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023