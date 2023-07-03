Patrick Vieira hired as head coach of Strasbourg on 3-year contract
Patrick Vieira was hired as the head coach of French top-tier side Strasbourg.
The former Arsenal and France midfielder, who was fired by the Premier League's Crystal Palace in March, signed a three-year contract with the club, Strasbourg said on its website on Sunday.
Vieira had been linked with relegated Leeds in England's second tier but opted to move to France — where he previously managed Nice — to join a club which was recently bought by Chelsea's parent company, BlueCo.
“I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervor it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, land of football and passion,'' the 47-year-old Vieira said. “Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting for a coach to be able to build something.”
