Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm; Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury and more

Athletics-Warholm wins 400m hurdles race hit by environmental protest in Stockholm

Norway's Olympic champion Karsten Warholm won the men's 400 metres hurdles in a race that was hindered by a protest from environmentalists at a rain-hit Galan Diamond League meet on Sunday. Three protesters from A22 Network, who interrupted the Swedish final of "Let's Dance" on TV4 last month, knelt on the track about 10 metres from the finish line, stretching a banner across six lanes, forcing most of the field to run through it.

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday. "I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Roundup: Guardians overcome Cubs' 9th-inning rally, win in 10

Josh Naylor hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the 10th inning, and the visiting Cleveland Guardians overcame a blown four-run lead in the ninth to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Sunday night. With runners on second and third in the extra frame, Naylor singled up the middle against Adbert Alzolay (1-4) to break the 6-6 tie. Sam Hentges (1-0) then held Chicago scoreless in its half of the 10th for Cleveland, which led 6-0 after 4 1/2 innings.

Motor racing-Verstappen dominates penalty-strewn Austrian race

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen took his fifth win in a row on Sunday in an extraordinary Austrian Grand Prix that ended up with nearly half the 20-car field punished for failing to stay on track. The Dutch driver won from pole position and with the fastest lap as the reigning champions celebrated a 10th successive victory and ninth in as many races this season.

Cycling-Lafay gives Cofidis 'liberating' Tour win as Pogacar picks up bonuses

Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team their first Tour de France win in 15 years when he claimed the second stage , putting years of scandals and near misses behind the French outfit on Sunday. The Frenchman, who showed great form in Saturday's opening stage, powered away with one kilometre to go and did not look back with a reduced bunch breathing down his neck.

Tennis-At 43, evergreen Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Twenty-six years after Venus Williams made her Wimbledon debut, the five-times champion will be back on Centre Court once again on Monday and the 43-year-old American said she could even play until she is 50. "It's never been done before so if there is anyone who could do it, it would be me," Williams told reporters ahead of her showdown with fellow wildcard Elina Svitolina.

Soccer-Injured Simon, Kennedy make Australia's World Cup squad

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has named injured players Kyah Simon and Alanna Kennedy in his 23-woman squad for the World Cup starting this month. Veteran striker Simon, who missed the 2019 tournament in France due to injury, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee last October and has not played a game since.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Austrian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, the ninth race of the 22-round season (teams listed in current championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 3)

Mix of calm and concern as cycling's Tour heads into riot-hit France

While the vast majority of the Tour de France peloton is not concerned by the riots that have been hitting the country following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, some have expressed concerns that the race might be disrupted. After a start in Bilbao, Spain, the Tour heads to France on Monday with visits to Bayonne, Dax, Pau and Bordeaux during the week.

Tennis-Top seed Alcaraz confident, says Djokovic is Wimbledon favourite

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is the new big thing in men's tennis but says Novak Djokovic remains the favourite to retain his Wimbledon title this month. The 20-year-old Alcaraz won the prestigious Queen's Club title last week in what was only his third tournament on grass, moving back to the top of the rankings at the same time.

