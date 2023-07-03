Nick Kyrgios to miss Wimbledon due to wrist injury

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon 2023 due to a torn ligament in his wrist. Kyrgios took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal from the prestigious grand slam tournament.

In a statement on Sunday, Kyrgios said as quoted by Sky Sports: "Hey Everyone, I am really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year." "I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just did not have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon," he added.

The Australian was runner-up at Wimbledon last year. This year, he has missed two major grand slam events, Australian Open and French Open due to injuries. He missed his home grand slam due to a knee injury earlier this year in January. Then a foot injury caused him to miss out on French Open which took place from May to June this year.

Wimbledon's official Twitter handle wished him a speedy recovery. "Sorry to hear your news @NickKyrgios- wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year #Wimbledon," tweeted Wimbledon.

He was due to play David Goffin in the first round on Court 1 on Monday. Consequently, Casper Ruud's match has been moved from Court 2 to 1 to replace Kyrgios. The replacement for the Aussie will be decided in a draw on Monday. The 28-year-old is yet to win a grand slam tournament. His runners-up finish in Wimbledon last year is his best performance at such events. He has also managed quarterfinal finishes in Australian Open and US Open. His best finish in French Open is in the third round. As per ATP, his current singles ranking is 33. He has won seven titles so far and has a record of 205 wins and 114 losses. This year, he has featured in only one match and lost it.

Wimbledon will start on Monday and will go on till July 16. (ANI)

