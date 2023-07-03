STATBOX-Costa Rica at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Costa Rica at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA Ranking: 36 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Las Ticas Coach: Amelia Valverde

Odds: 500/1 How they qualified:

Costa Rica finished second in Group B of last year's CONCACAF W Championship after a loss to Canada and victories over Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. The top two from each group qualified for the World Cup. Previous tournaments:

Costa Rica return to the World Cup after making their debut in the 2015 edition in Canada, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages following a defeat by Brazil and draws against Spain and South Korea. Prospects:

Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the CONCACAF W Championship, will find it difficult to get out of a group that also includes Japan and Spain. However, they will fancy their chances of recording a win in Group C against World Cup newcomers Zambia.

