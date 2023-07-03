STATBOX-Philippines at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Left Menu

Statbox on the Philippines at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 46 (as of June 18)

Nickname: Filipinas Coach: Alen Stajcic

Odds: 750/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

The Philippines will debut at the Women's World Cup after a dramatic qualifying victory over Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup last year. Goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel's heroics helped the Filipinas win 4-3 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw. Previous tournaments:

The 2023 World Cup marks the first time a team from the Philippines, whether male or female, will make an appearance at the showpiece event. The Philippines clinched their first AFF Women's Championship title in 2022. Prospects:

Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Norway and co-hosts New Zealand, the Philippines are the lowest-ranked team in the group and former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic will have his work cut out to avoid losing all three fixtures. (Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

