STATBOX-Jamaica at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:31 IST
Statbox on Jamaica at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA Ranking: 43 (as of June 9)

Nickname: 'The Reggae Girlz' Coach: Lorne Donaldson

Odds: 300/1 How they qualified:

Jamaica finished second in Group A of last year's CONCACAF W Championship after a loss to the United States and victories over Haiti and Mexico. The top two from each group qualified for the World Cup. Previous tournaments:

This will be Jamaica's second World Cup appearance after becoming the first Caribbean participants in the tournament's history in the 2019 edition in France where they lost all three of their games. Prospects:

Jamaica's preparations for the World Cup have been anything but smooth with the squad complaining about a lack of support and planning from their country's federation. Drawn in Group F with France and Brazil, Jamaica are unlikely to make it to the knockout stages but will target their first victory at a World Cup when they meet confederation rivals and newcomers Panama.

