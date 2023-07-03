Left Menu

STATBOX-South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Prospects: Having been drawn in a challenging Group G with Sweden, who have only once failed to advance past the group stage, South Africa must take their chances against Italy and Argentina if they are to reach their first World Cup knockout stage.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:31 IST
STATBOX-South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Statbox on South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 54 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Banyana Banyana Coach: Desiree Ellis

Odds: 500/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

South Africa beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which served as Africa's qualification event for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Striker Hildah Magaia scored twice in eight minutes as South Africa claimed their first Cup of Nations title after having finished runners-up five times, including the previous edition in 2018.

Previous tournaments: South Africa have participated in the Women's World Cup once, in its last 2019 edition in France. They lost all their games - against Spain, China and Germany - and were knocked out at the group stage.

South Africa have participated in two Olympic tournaments, in 2012 and 2016, also finishing at the group stage both times. Prospects:

Having been drawn in a challenging Group G with Sweden, who have only once failed to advance past the group stage, South Africa must take their chances against Italy and Argentina if they are to reach their first World Cup knockout stage. Even though Italy disappointed at the 2022 Euros by being eliminated in the group, and Argentina failed to win a single game in their three previous World Cup appearances, progressing may still be an uphill job for Desiree Ellis' side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023