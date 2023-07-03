Left Menu

STATBOX-Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

STATBOX-Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Statbox on Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 22 (as of June 9)

Nickname: The Girls in Green Coach: Vera Pauw

Odds: 200-1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Ireland earned five wins in eight games, including a record 11-0 victory over Georgia, in Group A of the UEFA qualifiers, finishing second behind Sweden to enter the playoffs. In the playoffs, they beat Scotland 1-0 to seal qualification for their first major tournament.

Previous tournaments: Ireland have never previously played at the World Cup or the European Championship.

Prospects: Ireland have been drawn in a tough Group B featuring hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and 11-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria.

Vera Pauw's side face an uphill task in reaching the knockout stage, but a 1-1 draw with third-ranked Sweden in qualifying will give them cause for optimism.

