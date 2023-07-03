Left Menu

STATBOX-Zambia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Zambia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking 77 (as of June 9) Nickname: Copper Queens Coach: Bruce Mwape Odds: 750/1 (William Hill) How they qualified: Zambia finished third in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), losing 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals before beating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place playoff match.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:32 IST
STATBOX-Zambia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Zambia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking 77 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Copper Queens Coach: Bruce Mwape

Odds: 750/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Zambia finished third in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), losing 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals before beating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place playoff match. The top four teams in the tournament qualified for the World Cup.

Previous tournaments: This will be Zambia's first appearance at the World Cup.

Prospects: Zambia enjoyed a standout 2022 and defied the odds at AFCON but suffered two heavy defeats to South Korea and are untested against top opposition. They are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and unlikely to advance from Group C, which includes Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023