STATBOX-Zambia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Zambia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking 77 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Copper Queens Coach: Bruce Mwape

Odds: 750/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Zambia finished third in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), losing 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals before beating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place playoff match. The top four teams in the tournament qualified for the World Cup.

Previous tournaments: This will be Zambia's first appearance at the World Cup.

Prospects: Zambia enjoyed a standout 2022 and defied the odds at AFCON but suffered two heavy defeats to South Korea and are untested against top opposition. They are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and unlikely to advance from Group C, which includes Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

