Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:34 IST
STATBOX-Morocco at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Statbox on Morocco at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 72 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Lionesses of Atlas Coach: Reynald Pedros

Odds: 500/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Morocco have qualified as one of the four semi-finalists of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which served as Africa's qualification event for the World Cup. They beat Botswana and record 11-time winners Nigeria in the quarter- and semi-finals, respectively, before losing to South Africa 2-1 in the final.

Previous tournaments: Morocco have never previously played at the World Cup.

Prospects: Morocco are the lowest-ranked side in Group H alongside Colombia, South Korea and two-times champions Germany, as well as second-lowest of all the teams that qualified for the tournament (ahead of only Zambia, ranked 77th).

As the only debutants in their group, Morocco's best bet to score points will be against their least experienced opponents at this stage, Colombia, who previously played at the World Cup once and whom they face in the third game. 

