Left Menu

STATBOX-Colombia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Colombia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 25 (as of June 9) Nickname: Las Chicas Superpoderosas Coach: Nelson Abadia Odds: 200/1(William Hill) How they qualified: Hosts of last year's Copa America, they secured their place at the Women's World Cup by finishing second after losing 1-0 to Brazil in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:34 IST
STATBOX-Colombia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Statbox on Colombia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 25 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Las Chicas Superpoderosas Coach: Nelson Abadia

Odds: 200/1(William Hill) How they qualified:

Hosts of last year's Copa America, they secured their place at the Women's World Cup by finishing second after losing 1-0 to Brazil in the final. Previous tournaments:

Colombia are playing at the Women's World Cup for the third time. They failed to get out of their group in Germany in 2011 but reached the round of 16 four years later. Prospects:

Colombia face three other teams who were beaten finalists in recent major tournaments. Germany lost to England in the final of the European Championship, Morocco finished runner-up in the Africa Cup of Nations, and South Korea were beaten by China in the Asian Cup final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023