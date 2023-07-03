Left Menu

Women's World Cup 2023: start date, schedule, teams, venues and final

WHAT ARE THE VENUES?

Women's World Cup 2023: start date, schedule, teams, venues and final
Here's what you need to know about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand: WHEN DOES THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023 START?

* This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20-Aug. 20. * The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts New Zealand and Norway on July 20.

WHICH TEAMS ARE TAKING PART? The World Cup will feature 32 teams and begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

* Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland * Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

* Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia * Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

* Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam * Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

* Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden * Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

WHAT ARE THE VENUES? * Games will take place at 10 stadiums -- Lang Park, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Oval, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium and Wellington Regional Stadium.

* Six stadiums are located in Australia, while the other four are in New Zealand. * With 70,000 seats, Stadium Australia is the largest of the World Cup stadiums.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE? * There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on Aug. 3.

* The top two in each group advance to the round of 16. The knockout rounds begin on Aug. 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner. WHEN IS THE FINAL?

* The final will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

