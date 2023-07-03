STATBOX-Portugal at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Left Menu

Prospects: Portugal will face both the current champions United States and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands in a tough Group E where, alongside fellow debutants Vietnam, they will hope to show their best for the first time on the world stage.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:34 IST
Statbox on Portugal at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 21 (as of June 9)

Nickname: A Seleccao das Quinas Coach: Francisco Neto

Odds: 100/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Portugal finished second in Group H of the UEFA qualifiers, behind Germany, to enter the playoffs. They beat Belgium 2-1 and Iceland 4-1 following extra time over the two playoff rounds, and advanced to the inter-confederation playoffs where they secured their World Cup berth with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Cameroon.

Previous tournaments: Portugal have never previously played at the World Cup.

They entered the two last editions of the European Championship - in 2022 as the replacement for Russia, who were banned following the invasion of Ukraine - and both times were knocked out at the group stage. Prospects:

Portugal will face both the current champions United States and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands in a tough Group E where, alongside fellow debutants Vietnam, they will hope to show their best for the first time on the world stage. (Compliled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

