STATBOX-Portugal at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Portugal at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 21 (as of June 9)

Nickname: A Seleccao das Quinas Coach: Francisco Neto

Odds: 100/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Portugal finished second in Group H of the UEFA qualifiers, behind Germany, to enter the playoffs. They beat Belgium 2-1 and Iceland 4-1 following extra time over the two playoff rounds, and advanced to the inter-confederation playoffs where they secured their World Cup berth with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Cameroon.

Previous tournaments: Portugal have never previously played at the World Cup.

They entered the two last editions of the European Championship - in 2022 as the replacement for Russia, who were banned following the invasion of Ukraine - and both times were knocked out at the group stage. Prospects:

Portugal will face both the current champions United States and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands in a tough Group E where, alongside fellow debutants Vietnam, they will hope to show their best for the first time on the world stage. (Compliled by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)