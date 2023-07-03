STATBOX-Haiti at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Haiti at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA Ranking: 53

Nickname: Les Grenadieres Coach: Nicolas Delepine

Odds: 500/1 How they qualified:

Haiti finished third in Group A of last year's CONCACAF W Championship, earning a spot in the World Cup inter-confederation play-off tournament. They beat Senegal 4-0 and Chile 2-1 to secure their World Cup berth. Previous tournaments:

Haiti have never previously played at the World Cup. Their best finish in a CONCACAF W Championship was fourth in 1991. Prospects:

Haiti will do well to avoid three straight defeats at the World Cup, where they face the daunting challenge of being drawn in Group D with European champions England, Asian champions China and Denmark.

