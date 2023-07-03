Left Menu

STATBOX-Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Previous tournaments: Nigeria have participated in every edition of the Women's World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals of the 1999 edition to record a best-ever finish of seventh. They have won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations a record 11 times.

STATBOX-Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 40 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Super Falcons Coach: Randy Waldrum

Odds: 250/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Nigeria finished fourth in last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Morocco on penalties in the semi-finals before being beaten 1-0 by Zambia in the third-place playoff match. The top four teams in the tournament qualified for the World Cup.

Previous tournaments: Nigeria have participated in every edition of the Women's World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals of the 1999 edition to record a best-ever finish of seventh.

They have won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations a record 11 times. Prospects:

As the lowest-ranked side in Group B alongside hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Ireland, Nigeria are likely to struggle. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

