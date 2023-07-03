Left Menu

STATBOX-Panama at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:35 IST
STATBOX-Panama at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Statbox on Panama at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 52 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Las Canaleras Coach: Nacho Quintana

Odds: 500/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Despite not having gained automatic qualification, Panama booked a historic spot at the World Cup by beating Paraguay 1-0 in their inter-confederation playoff final. Previous tournaments:

They have taken part in three previous editions of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, with fourth place in 2018 being their best result until this year's first appearance at the World Cup. Prospects:

Panama have shown admirable resilience and determination after their historic qualification. They will face a tough Group F in their quest to reach the knockout stage, taking on Brazil, Jamaica and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023