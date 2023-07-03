STATBOX-Vietnam at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Vietnam at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 32 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Golden Star Women Warriors Coach: Mai Duc Chung

Odds: 500/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

With Australia having already qualified as co-hosts, the other three losing quarter-finalists at the 2022 Asian Cup in India took part in a round robin playoff. All three teams were weakened by COVID infections but Vietnam beat Thailand 2-0 and Taiwan 2-1 to secure their World Cup berth.

Previous tournaments: Vietnam have never previously played at the World Cup. They have won three ASEAN titles and a record eight gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games, including this year. Their best finish at the Asian Cup was the quarter-final spot last year.

Prospects: Having been drawn in Group E with four-times champions the United States, 2019 runners-up Netherlands and Portugal, Vietnam will do well to earn a point. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Aadi Nair, editing by Christian Radnedge)

