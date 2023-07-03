Left Menu

STATBOX-Vietnam at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Their best finish at the Asian Cup was the quarter-final spot last year. Prospects: Having been drawn in Group E with four-times champions the United States, 2019 runners-up Netherlands and Portugal, Vietnam will do well to earn a point.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:35 IST
STATBOX-Vietnam at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Vietnam at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 32 (as of June 9)

Nickname: Golden Star Women Warriors Coach: Mai Duc Chung

Odds: 500/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

With Australia having already qualified as co-hosts, the other three losing quarter-finalists at the 2022 Asian Cup in India took part in a round robin playoff. All three teams were weakened by COVID infections but Vietnam beat Thailand 2-0 and Taiwan 2-1 to secure their World Cup berth.

Previous tournaments: Vietnam have never previously played at the World Cup. They have won three ASEAN titles and a record eight gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games, including this year. Their best finish at the Asian Cup was the quarter-final spot last year.

Prospects: Having been drawn in Group E with four-times champions the United States, 2019 runners-up Netherlands and Portugal, Vietnam will do well to earn a point. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Aadi Nair, editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023