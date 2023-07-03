Left Menu

Athletics-Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years

Zoe Hobbs became the first female sprinter from New Zealand to qualify for an Olympics Games 100m in nearly 50 years after setting a personal best to win her heat at the Continental Tour Challenger meet in Switzerland.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zoe Hobbs became the first female sprinter from New Zealand to qualify for an Olympics Games 100m in nearly 50 years after setting a personal best to win her heat at the Continental Tour Challenger meet in Switzerland. Hobbs, 25, ran 10.96 seconds in the heats at La Chaux-de-Fonds before winning the final in 11.13.

The last New Zealand female sprinter to compete in an Olympic Games 100m was Sue Jowett in 1976 in Montreal. "When I saw the time come up I couldn't believe it," Hobbs said. "I didn't think I would run that time, especially given the conditions ... The wind was all over the shop with head and tail winds.

"I didn't think I would run a PB in the heat at all ... It was a bit of a shock when I saw what the time was." Hobbs, who began her European season at last week's Diamond League in Lausanne, said she was relieved to have achieved the qualifying time for Paris 2024 before the world championships, which begin next month in Budapest.

"It takes a massive weight off my shoulders and makes a big difference leading into the rest of the season," Hobbs added. "I don't have to chase the time now. I can focus on what I need to in the lead up to the world champs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

