Sensex milestones

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 486.49 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 65,205.05 on Monday. During the day, the benchmark zoomed 581.79 points or 0.89 per cent to hit an intra-day record peak of 65,300.35.

Following are the major milestones reached by the 30-share Sensex in recent years: * July 3, 2023: Sensex settles at an all-time closing high of 65,205.05 * June 30, 2023: Settles above 64,000-mark * June 28, 2023: Reaches record 64,000-mark in intra-day trade * November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time * October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade * October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark for the first time in intra-day and at close of trade * September 24, 2021: Reaches 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 16, 2021: Touches 59,000-mark for the first time both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 3, 2021: Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above that level * August 31, 2021: Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above that level * August 27, 2021: Closes above 56,000-mark for the first time * August 18, 2021: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day * August 13, 2021: Rallies above 55,000-mark for the first time and closed above that level * August 4, 2021: Crosses 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade and closes above that level * July 7, 2021: Closes above 53,000-mark for the first time * June 22, 2021: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 15, 2021: Rallies above 52,000-mark * February 8, 2021: Ends above 51,000-level * February 5, 2021: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 3, 2021: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * January 21, 2021: The benchmark touches the 50,000-mark in intra-day trade.

