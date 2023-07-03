Left Menu

Tennis-Rublev leads Russian Wimbledon return with easy win

Rublev, who wrote "No War" on a camera lens at a tournament shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, was given a warm welcome by the crowd on a breezy Court Three. He looked comfortable on the grass as he proved a class above 64th-ranked Purcell to reach the second round.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 17:57 IST
Tennis-Rublev leads Russian Wimbledon return with easy win
Andrey Rublev Image Credit: Wikipedia

Andrey Rublev became the first Russian through to the second round at Wimbledon as the seventh seed breezed past Australian Max Purcell 6-3 7-5 6-4 on Monday. Rublev is one of 17 Russian and Belarusian players in the men's and women's singles draws after they were banned in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon was the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments to ban Russian and Belarusian players last year -- a decision that resulted in ranking points being taken away from the event by both the ATP and WTA Tours. As part of their return, players from two nations are playing as neutrals and must sign a "waiver" pledging not to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Players are not allowed to receive state funding or have sponsorship from Russian or Belarusian companies. Rublev, who wrote "No War" on a camera lens at a tournament shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, was given a warm welcome by the crowd on a breezy Court Three.

He looked comfortable on the grass as he proved a class above 64th-ranked Purcell to reach the second round. "Very happy to be back here after two years," Rublev said on court. "I'm happy to win my first match. To play in London it's a special feeling. To play at 11am and have a full stadium it's doubly special."

Rublev, who reached the fourth round in 2021, did trail 5-2 in the second set before clicking back into his aggressive baseline game and he never looked back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023