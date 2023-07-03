Left Menu

Rafa Benítez says he had more than 20 offers before taking coaching job with Celta Vigo

Rafa Bentez was introduced as Celta Vigo coach on Monday, saying he accepted the Spanish clubs offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home.Bentez, who last coached Everton in England, said he received more than 20 offers from clubs in Spain and abroad.There is a lot of money being offered out there, the 63-year-old Spaniard said.

Rafa Benítez was introduced as Celta Vigo coach on Monday, saying he accepted the Spanish club's offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home.

Benítez, who last coached Everton in England, said he received more than 20 offers from clubs in Spain and abroad.

"There is a lot of money being offered out there," the 63-year-old Spaniard said. "I wanted to be in a top league and closer to family, and with a project that allows me to grow. This offer was the most attractive. I am proud to be the club's coach in its centennial." Benítez coached some of the top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Benítez had a stint in China before taking over Everton and after coaching Newcastle.

Celta finished 13th last season in the Spanish league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

