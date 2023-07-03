Soccer-Inter's Brozovic signs for Al-Nassr

Left Menu

Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Monday. The financial details were not disclosed but Italian media said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($19.63 million).

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:25 IST
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Monday. The financial details were not disclosed but Italian media said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($19.63 million).

"Everyone wanted him. He wanted ONLY us. #BrozovićIsYellow," Al-Nassr wrote on Twitter. Brozovic, 30, joined Inter in 2015 and helped them win Serie A in the 2020-21 season followed by two Italian Cup trophies.

He was also in the Inter team that lost the Champions League final to Manchester City last season. ($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

