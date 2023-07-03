Left Menu

Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday. German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

