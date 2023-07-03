Left Menu

Tennis-Garcia takes French hopes into Wimbledon second round

But those were the last games she won.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:34 IST
France's top Wimbledon hope Caroline Garcia overcame the elements and a lively opponent to reach the second round on Monday beating American Katie Volynets 6-4 6-3 in a match interrupted by drizzle.

Garcia, seeded five, has a game suited to grass and used her speed and agility at the net as well as powerful returns to grind down her 21-year-old opponent. She won 18 points at the net to four for Volynets. A swirling wind disturbed both women's serving and it was Garcia's fearsome forehands that earned her the upper hand.

Garcia, 29, who has twice reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, suffered a brief wobble at the start of the second set, spraying unforced errors around the court and Volynets took advantage, breaking serve twice for a 3-0 lead. But those were the last games she won.

The Californian, whose only previous Wimbledon main draw appearance in 2021 ended in first-round defeat, could not cope when Garcia put her game back together. "I had to have a reaction and I was able to come back quickly," Garcia said in an on-court interview.

The Frenchwoman surged back with aggressive volleying to win the next four games and take command of the set before drizzle stopped play for nearly an hour and a half. When play resumed Garcia did not hang about, winning the fifth game in a row when Volynets served a double fault then serving for the match. She reached match point with a driving backhand and finished with another forehand winner. "On grass there are no easy matches," Garcia said. "I am glad I was able to finish early."

 

