Left Menu

Tennis-No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:52 IST
Tennis-No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest

Four-times defending champion and hot favourite Novak Djokovic began his record quest with a straight-sets Wimbledon victory over a willing but outgunned Argentine Pedro Cachin on Centre Court on Monday.

Serbian Djokovic, 36, is seeking a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam title that would also draw him level with Australia's Margaret Court, to match Roger Federer's eight Wimbledons and equal Federer and Bjorn Borg's record of five successive men's singles crowns. Although Cachin claimed an early break in a competitive first set, the only time Djokovic looked inconvenienced was when complaining about the risk of slipping on a mildly damp court after a shower caused a 70-minute delay during which the roof was closed and reopened.

He ramped up the quality through the second set but Cachin showed admirable fighting quality to take the third into a tiebreak on serve before Djokovic came through 6-3 6-3 7-6(4).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023