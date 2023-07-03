Left Menu

Waited long time for it: Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh on smashing maiden ton

Netherlands batter Vikramjit Singh expressed his delight after achieving a remarkable milestone of scoring his first international century and said that he had been eagerly anticipating this moment for a considerable period of time. Furthermore, he mentioned that the Netherlands team executed their batting strategy as planned after the initial 15 overs of their innings.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:39 IST
Waited long time for it: Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh on smashing maiden ton
Vikramjit Singh (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Netherlands batter Vikramjit Singh expressed his delight after achieving a remarkable milestone of scoring his first international century and said that he had been eagerly anticipating this moment for a considerable period of time. Furthermore, he mentioned that the Netherlands team executed their batting strategy as planned after the initial 15 overs of their innings. A stupendous century from Vikramjit Singh and all-round efforts from the team helped Netherlands clinch crucial Super Six points in a massive 74-run win over Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Monday.

"Amazing, have waited a long time for it. Finally getting an ODI hundred. We've been talking that in the start it will go a bit in the first 15 overs. Our thoughts were just to look out for that period and then get going. I wanted to bat long and let things take care of themselves. After 15 overs today, we batted the way we wanted to," Vikramjit Singh said in a post-match press conference. Centurion Vikramjit's efforts overshadowed Oman's centurion Ayaan Khan's as the Netherlands secured a much-needed win in Harare.

Netherlands kept their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 hopes alive with a Vikramjit Singh-inspired 74-run win (DLS) over Oman. The Omani batting effort was highlighted by Ayaan Khan's (105*) sparkling hundred, but in the end, they were unable to attain the enormous Dutch total. Aryan Dutt claimed the figure of 3-31 and was the preferred bowler for the Netherlands.

Vikramjit Singh's magnificent century and Wesley Barresi's aggressive 97 off 65, coupled with cameos from Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar, pushed Netherlands to a commanding position in the first innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023