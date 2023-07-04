HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of the first day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT): 2056 KENIN INSPIRED BY FELLOW U.S WOMEN

Sofia Kenin said the level of her fellow American players was pushing her to reach greater heights after she started Wimbledon with a surprise win over compatriot Coco Gauff in the first round. "Yeah, I feel like women's tennis, U.S. women's tennis is unbelievable right now," Kenin told reporters.

"Everyone is playing so well. Jessie (Pegula), Maddie (Madison Keys) , Coco of course, everyone else. That obviously tries to push me out there to be at the top." READ MORE

2026 GAUFF GOES BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD AFTER LOSS Seventh seed Coco Gauff said she would consider making changes after the 19-year-old was knocked out in the first round by Sofia Kenin.

"I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it's not enough," Gauff told reporters. "I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve and how to do the right drills to do that."

2016 SINNER PUTS OUT CERUNDOLO Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner comfortably beat Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2 6-2 6-2 in their first round clash on Centre Court in a match that lasted just 90 minutes.

1945 WAWRINKA FINISHES OFF RUUSUVUORI Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka reached the second round by beating Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5 7-5 6-4 in a match that took a little over two hours.

1930 WILLIAMS HAPPY ABOUT CHANGES IN WOMEN'S TENNIS Five-time champion Venus Williams is happy things have changed in terms of equal pay at Wimbledon a quarter of a century after her first win at the All England Club despite a first-round defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Monday.

"I don't think any woman should have to worry about if they're getting paid equal. I'm very happy that no woman again at a Grand Slam has to even concern herself with that. She can just play tennis," Williams told reporters. 1906 DJOKOVIC MAKES THE MOST OF RAIN DELAY

Holder Novak Djokovic said he tried to lighten the mood for the Centre Court crowd during his first-round win over Pedro Cachin after a shower caused a 70-minute delay. "The first information we got when we walked off the court was, 'You're coming back in 10, 15 minutes'. Every 10 minutes it was, 'In 10 minutes'," said the Serbian who jokingly wiped the grass with a towel during the break in play.

"We had fun with it. We received the good news that they will open the roof, then wind obviously did its job and dried the court. I tried to do something with the towel, just bring some I guess ... laughter and entertainment for the crowd." 1939 KENIN DUMPS OUT COMPATRIOT GAUFF

Former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin claimed a hard fought 6-4 4-6 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in an all-American clash that lasted just over two hours. 1854 BROADY COMPARES RUUD TO HAALAND

Briton Liam Broady, a Manchester City fan, compared second round opponent Casper Ruud to fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland, saying both are "beasts" in their own right. "Haaland, physically a beast; Casper has a beast of a game. He absolutely rips the ball. He's a physical beast in his own way," Broady told reporters.

1833 NO QUALMS WITH SAUDI ARABIA'S MOVE INTO TENNIS - RUUD Norwegian fourth seed Ruud said he had no issues with Saudi Arabia's investment into sport, despite a recent backlash against the prospect of the Middle Eastern nation hosting tennis events.

"I think it's good that the country, they have the economy and they want to be big in sports. I don't see why they shouldn't be allowed to do that," Ruud told reporters. "We're already playing in Dubai, playing in Doha, so I don't see the real issue to go there honestly. I haven't been there, but I'm sure you'll see a lot of sports stars there in the future and coming years."

1825 MMOH SHOCKS AUGER-ALIASSIME American Michael Mmoh upset 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 in a four-hour clash to claim a surprise win and reach the second round.

Mmoh, who made headlines earlier this year by beating Alexander Zverev to reach the Australian Open third round, is ranked 119 in the world. 1817 SVITOLINA OUTSHINES VENUS

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina eased to a 6-4 6-3 win over five-times Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, but the 43-year-old wildcard could take heart from her first set performance in her 24th appearance at the All England Club. The American, older than her opponent by 15 years, did well to keep pace early on, but struggled after slipping and twisting her knee.

1816 BENCIC EASES PAST SWAN Olympic champion Belinda Bencic battled through a tight opening set to win 7-5 6-2 and eliminate Briton Katie Swan.

1707 RUUD RUMBLES PAST LOKOLI Ruud eased past France's Laurent Lokoli, winning 6-1 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Lokoli edged the baseline battle, striking 43 winners to 35, but Ruud was stronger at the net where he won 28 points. 1649 GASQUET OUTGUNNED BY FELLOW FRENCHMAN MOUTET

French veteran Richard Gasquet was eliminated in the first round by compatriot Corentin Moutet after losing 6-3 7-5 7-5. Moutet sent down 12 aces and struck 50 winners as he wrapped up the match in just under 2-1/2 hours.

1619 DJOKOVIC OVERPOWERS CACHIN Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased past Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) on a wet Centre Court after a rain delay to advance to the second round and begin his quest for a record-extending 24th men's Grand Slam.

"It was frustrating to have waited so long because of the rain, but the conditions were not good, it was very slippery. I always go out with my racket not always with towels it was strange," Djokovic said. 1504 GARCIA SEES OFF VOLYNETS

France's Caroline Garcia beat American Katie Volynets 6-4 6-3 to progress to the second round. 1450 DJOKOVIC TAKES TOWEL TO GRASS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic did his bit to help dry out a slippery surface on Centre Court, using a towel to mop up dregs of moisture on the grass ahead of the restart of his first round match with Pedro Cachin. 1405 PEGULA CHANNELS FRUSTRATION EN ROUTE TO WIN

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula said her annoyance at an umpire's decision had helped her recover from a second-set scare against compatriot Lauren Davis and clinch victory. "I was down 30-Love, I challenged, and the ball looked like it was significantly out, where the umpire overruled it, it was in," Pegula said.

1352 SWIATEK THROUGH AFTER RAIN DELAY World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland completed a 6-1 6-3 win over China's Zhu Lin under the closed roof on Court One following a brief rain delay.

1335 WIMBLEDON HAD BETTER OPTIONS THAN BANNING RUSSIAN PLAYERS - RUBLEV Asked if Wimbledon had made a mistake by banning Russian and Belarusian players in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev told reporters: "If we really want to help or do what is better for tennis and for the people, I think there was better options.

"Not just to ban. Because in the end, it made no difference... Now we are here, and I'm really happy to be back and to compete." 1321 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play was suspended on all courts at Wimbledon due to rain. Defending champion Djokovic was playing on Centre Court, where he took the first set against Argentina's Cachin. Swiatek was leading Zhu Lin by a set. 1252 AZARENKA THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off China's Yuan Yue in a tight match to secure a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win and advance to the second round. 1245 WIMBLEDON ADVISES FANS TO STAY AT HOME

Wimbledon organisers on Twitter said their grounds are expected to be at capacity on Monday, adding that fans intending to queue should not travel to the All England Club. 1236 PEGULA BEATS DAVIS

Pegula overcame a second-set wobble to beat Davis 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round. 1234 LOCAL HOPE DART KNOCKED OUT

France's Diane Parry dealt Briton Harriet Dart a second set bagel on the way to a 6-7(4) 6-0 6-4 comeback win. 1159 RUSSIANS RUBLEV, KUDERMETOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Rublev moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a clinical 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over Australia's Max Purcell in one hour 33 minutes. Rublev's 12th seeded compatriot Veronika Kudermetova moved past Estonia's Kaia Kanepi with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win.

1008 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.

