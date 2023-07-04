Left Menu

Soccer-Bazeley given New Zealand job through to 2026 World Cup

"While the appointment process took longer than initially expected, it allowed us to test Darren in the role, and he proved to all of us he was the right candidate for the job." Bazeley was appointed interim head coach after Danny Hay's left following New Zealand's failure to qualify for last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 06:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 06:20 IST
Soccer-Bazeley given New Zealand job through to 2026 World Cup

Darren Bazeley will coach New Zealand through to the 2026 World Cup after guiding the team since March on an interim basis, New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Tuesday. Bazeley was also confirmed as New Zealand's under-23 coach and will look to steer the squad through qualification for next year's Paris Olympics.

Bazeley's appointment comes after NZF missed out on their preferred candidate, John Herdman, who re-committed to coaching Canada in February, New Zealand media reported. "This has been an in-depth recruitment process and I'm confident we have the right person to lead the team for the new FIFA World Cup cycle," NZF boss Andrew Pragnell said in a statement. "While the appointment process took longer than initially expected, it allowed us to test Darren in the role, and he proved to all of us he was the right candidate for the job."

Bazeley was appointed interim head coach after Danny Hay's left following New Zealand's failure to qualify for last year's World Cup in Qatar. He has overseen a win and draw against China and defeat against Sweden.

The All Whites' recent friendly against Qatar was abandoned midway through when Bazeley's players declined to take the field after halftime in protest of alleged on-field racism. Bazeley's next assignment will be Olympic qualifiers in August, followed by All Whites fixtures in the October and November FIFA windows.

With the Oceania region guaranteed a slot at the expanded, 48-team World Cup in North America in 2026, New Zealand is likely to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010. "I have known and coached many of the players in this group for a long time so it will be a real privilege to continue on the journey with them to develop football in New Zealand and leave a legacy for the next generation," Bazeley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023