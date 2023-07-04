Left Menu

Athletics-New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct

"Aggravating features of the conduct included that communication with athletes included inappropriate sexual references and that a number of the athletes were minors," Athletics NZ said in a statement. It added that McColl cooperated with the investigation and, following receipt of its findings, tendered his resignation.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 07:21 IST
Athletics-New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct

New Zealand's Olympic pole vault coach Jeremy McColl has been banned from athletics for 10 years after an investigation found he had committed serious misconduct, including harassment and inappropriate sexual remarks to athletes who were minors. McColl, who guided Eliza McCartney to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was stood down by New Zealand Athletics last month while an independent investigator assessed several complaints against him.

Governing body Athletics NZ said the investigation had found McColl had made inappropriate comments to athletes in training sessions and via social media and text messages. "Aggravating features of the conduct included that communication with athletes included inappropriate sexual references and that a number of the athletes were minors," Athletics NZ said in a statement.

It added that McColl cooperated with the investigation and, following receipt of its findings, tendered his resignation. "I unreservedly apologise for the harm caused to these athletes and recognise that my conduct was not in line with Athletics NZ's policies or rules and was harmful and inappropriate," McColl said in the Athletics NZ statement.

Athletics NZ said it would cooperate with any further investigation, including by police, but would not disclose the names of the complainants for confidentiality reasons. The body also apologised to the athletes for the "harm they have suffered while training" under McColl.

"Athletics NZ recognises the courage of the athletes who came forward to raise their concerns in this case," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023