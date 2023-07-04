Left Menu

Newcastle United signs Tonali from AC Milan

English football club Newcastle United, which plays in the Premier League, has completed the signing of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:21 IST
Sandro Tonali (Twitter: Photo/NUFC). Image Credit: ANI
English football club Newcastle United, which plays in the Premier League, has completed the signing of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. "The 23-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract at St. James' Park initially until 2028," according to Newcastle United website

One of Italy's most highly-rated young players, Tonali has 14 international caps for the Azzurri and has captained his country during this summer's UEFA Under-21 European Championships. After beginning his senior career with Brescia, where he achieved promotion from Serie B, he moved to Milan in 2020 - initially on a season-long loan - and has now amassed 130 Serie A appearances.

Last season, he also played in all 12 group and knock-out phase games as AC Milan reached the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. "First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career. I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans," Tonali said.

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said he is delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United. "He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us. At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country. But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead." (ANI)

