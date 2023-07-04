Manchester City shows its support for Liam Broady. Then he wins in 1st round at Wimbledon
And the Premier League soccer team is fan of Broady.City, which completed a treble of trophies this season by winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, sent a message of support on Twitter to Broady on Monday before his opening match at Wimbledon.Broady, who entered the tournament as a wild card, ended up beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Court 15.Theyre amazing, the 29-year-old Broady said of Man City.
"They're amazing," the 29-year-old Broady said of Man City. ''They're always so supportive of me. I can remember playing here at the age of 17 and buzzing off them tweeting me. It's still the same to this day. I absolutely love it.
"I'm grateful they keep a track of my career the way I keep a track of the football club."
