Soccer-Brazil's Marta says sixth Women's World Cup will be her last

Brazil forward Marta said it feels "surreal" to be preparing for a sixth Women's World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last.

Brazil forward Marta said it feels "surreal" to be preparing for a sixth Women's World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last. The 37-year-old made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.

Brazil's best result at the global soccer showpiece was runner-up to Germany in 2007. "Yes, it will be my last World Cup," she told local media in Brasilia on Monday. "We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritise other things.

"I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal." Coach Pia Sundhage said Marta, who has won the FIFA World Player of the Year award six times, could start the tournament on the bench as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Marta had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year and returned to the national team in February after an 11-month absence. She did not play in friendlies against England and Germany in April but came on as a 74th-minute substitute in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chile.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama on July 24 before taking on France and Jamaica.

