Sports News Roundup: Two PGA tour officials to testify to US Senate panel about merger with Saudi-backed LIV; Athletics-New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct and more

Two PGA tour officials to testify to US Senate panel about merger with Saudi-backed LIV

Two PGA Tour officials will testify before a U.S. Senate panel next week about the tour's merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, but LIV officials declined to appear, lawmakers said on Monday. Ron Price, chief operating officer of the PGA Tour, and board member Jimmy Dunne have agreed to testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on July 11, said Senator Richard Blumenthal, chair of the committee, and Ron Johnson, the top Republican, in a news release.

Athletics-New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct

New Zealand's Olympic pole vault coach Jeremy McColl has been banned from athletics for 10 years after an investigation found he had committed serious misconduct, including harassment and inappropriate sexual remarks to athletes who were minors. McColl, who guided Eliza McCartney to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was stood down by New Zealand Athletics last month while independent investigator-assessed several complaints against him.

Athletics - Eugene prices, location source of frustration at U.S. championships

Travel and accommodation costs are taking a bite out of athletes' budgets as the U.S. championships kick off this week in Eugene, Oregon, prompting frustration from competitors. The recently renovated, century-old Hayward Field is cherished in American athletics, as it has played host to the most recent four U.S. Olympic trials and the World Championships last year.

Tennis - Undercooked Rybakina targets successive Wimbledon titles

Elena Rybakina is bidding to become only the second woman in the past decade to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles as she begins her campaign at the All England Club on Tuesday, but her preparations have been severely impeded by illness. The third seed opens her defence against 49th-ranked American Shelby Rogers and will be looking to match Serena Williams - who won her sixth and seventh Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016.

Soccer-Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, having previously decided against taking up the position, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday. The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month he would not be taking up an offer to join the team. However, the 43-year-old has had a change of heart and become the latest big name to join the growing league.

Brazil soccer star Neymar fined $3.5 million for environmental offense

Brazilian authorities said on Monday that soccer star Neymar was fined 16 million reais ($3.33 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil. The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

Soccer-Brazil's Marta says sixth Women's World Cup will be her last

Brazil forward Marta said it feels "surreal" to be preparing for a sixth Women's World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last. The 37-year-old made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.

MLB roundup: Astros blow big lead, still top Rangers 12-11

The visiting Houston Astros blew an eight-run lead, then rallied in the ninth inning on RBI doubles from Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick for a wild 12-11 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday at Arlington, Texas. The Astros had a 10-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth but found themselves trailing 11-10 in the ninth before Abreu and McCormick salvaged the day with their back-to-back doubles off Rangers closer Will Smith (1-3).

Tennis-Djokovic, Swiatek begin title quests with easy wins at rain-hit Wimbledon

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and women's top seed Iga Swiatek started their Wimbledon campaigns in ominous fashion on Monday as rain temporarily halted play on the outside courts but expected climate protests failed to materialize. Djokovic, 36, has only lost twice at Wimbledon in a decade and began the Centre Court programme with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) win over Argentine Pedro Cachin after a 70-minute delay despite the roof being closed as ground staff laboured to dry the turf.

Soccer - Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad sign Jota from Celtic

Celtic winger Jota has joined Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League champions announced on Monday. Financial details were not disclosed but Scottish media reported the transfer fee was 25 million pounds ($31.73 million).

