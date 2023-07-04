PREVIEW-Soccer-New Zealand aim to defy low expectations and reach World Cup knock-out rounds

Left Menu

Co-hosts New Zealand hope the Women's World Cup will prove transformational for the local game but a dire run of form in the lead-up to the tournament has left many fans worried that the 'Football Ferns' might be embarrassed on home soil. Though never a force in global soccer, New Zealand are on a 10-match winless streak since beating the Philippines 2-1 last September, putting Czech head coach Jitka Klimkova and her staff under pressure.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:31 IST
Though never a force in global soccer, New Zealand are on a 10-match winless streak since beating the Philippines 2-1 last September, putting Czech head coach Jitka Klimkova and her staff under pressure. The Ferns have tumbled out of the top 20 in the world rankings and expectations for the World Cup are low in a nation which has never won a match at five previous tournaments.

Staff and players would be thrilled if they could advance from Group A, which includes 2019 quarter-finalists Norway, Switzerland and the lightly-regarded Philippines. Many home fans would be content if they could merely avoid embarrassment at a tournament where organisers have them playing at the country's premier stadiums.

However, the expansion from 24 to 32 teams has done New Zealand a huge favour by weakening the field and they will see their second group match against the Philippines in Wellington on July 25 as their best chance to claim their first win at a World Cup. A big win over the Philippines would also boost their confidence for their last match against Switzerland in Dunedin, which could prove decisive for their hopes of advancing in the tournament co-hosted with Australia.

But big wins have been hard to come by in recent times. The Ferns have managed just two goals in their last 10 matches and while Klimkova has thrown various players into forward roles none have made a big impression.

The defence is also a worry, having shipped 25 goals in the same run of 10 matches. A number of experienced players have battled injuries and some will still be trying to prove their fitness coming into the opener against Norway on July 20 at Eden Park.

For all that, the Ali Riley-captained squad is not without talent or World Cup experience. Players like defender CJ Bott and midfielder Ria Percival have made their mark in the Women's Super League in England. Klimkova has had plenty of time to work on the problems in training camps in New Zealand for two months in May and June but the players will have only one chance to gel in a match setting before the World Cup when they meet Vietnam for a warmup in Napier on July 10.

Home fans turned out in force to watch New Zealand win the women's Rugby World Cup last year and the Ferns hope they will do the same for their games and that their energy will act as a '12th woman'. "We want to use that to our advantage. It's not often you get to host a World Cup," said goalkeeper Victoria Esson.

