Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Denmark will relish the Harder route at Women's World Cup; Tennis - Undercooked Rybakina targets successive Wimbledon titles and more

Soccer-Denmark will relish the Harder route at Women's World Cup

Denmark will once again place their tournament hopes at the feet of versatile attacker Pernille Harder as they contest their first Women's World Cup finals since 2007, but their route to the knockout stages will be a tough one. The Danes face China in their first Group D game, followed by European champions England and newcomers Haiti, and they will need all of the 30-year-old Harder's attacking guile if they are to progress.

Soccer-Sweden aiming to give Seger winning World Cup send-off

After Sweden suffered the agony of a shootout defeat by Canada in the Tokyo Olympics soccer final in 2021, they are determined to go one better at the Women's World Cup which starts next month, and give captain Caroline Seger the send-off she deserves. The metronome that keeps Sweden's midfield ticking, the 38-year-old Seger - whose name means victory - has had a glittering career that only lacks a gold medal at a major tournament with her country, but she faces a race against time to be fit.

Soccer-Olympic champions Canada have first World Cup medal in sights

Canada's women's soccer team finally found golden glory after years of tantalising near misses when they beat Sweden in a nerve-jangling shootout to triumph at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, much has changed since they celebrated on the Yokohama pitch and Bev Priestman's side head to the Women's World Cup with a number 7 ranking, still mired in an equity pay battle with the federation and missing key players to injury.

Tennis - Undercooked Rybakina targets successive Wimbledon titles

Elena Rybakina is bidding to become only the second woman in the past decade to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles as she begins her campaign at the All England Club on Tuesday, but her preparations have been severely impeded by illness. The third seed opens her defence against 49th-ranked American Shelby Rogers and will be looking to match Serena Williams - who won her sixth and seventh Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016.

Brazil soccer star Neymar fined $3.5 million for environmental offense

Brazilian authorities said on Monday that soccer star Neymar was fined 16 million reais ($3.33 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil. The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

Soccer-Italy look to rekindle fire of 2019 World Cup after dismal Euros

Italy will head to the Women's World Cup with a point to prove after a hugely disappointing campaign at last year's European Championship but repeating their remarkable run to the 2019 quarter-finals appears to be a tall order. Coach Melina Bertolini, who took over in 2017, led Italy to their first World Cup appearance in 20 years and oversaw their joint-best performance at the finals, matching their feat from the inaugural event in 1991.

MLB roundup: Astros blow big lead, still top Rangers 12-11

The visiting Houston Astros blew an eight-run lead, then rallied in the ninth inning on RBI doubles from Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick for a wild 12-11 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday at Arlington, Texas. The Astros had a 10-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth but found themselves trailing 11-10 in the ninth before Abreu and McCormick salvaged the day with their back-to-back doubles off Rangers closer Will Smith (1-3).

Soccer-Spain rely on Putellas's return to leave mutiny drama behind

Spain should arguably be considered one of the strongest and most exciting teams at this year's Women's World Cup with a talented group of young players led by Alexia Putellas. The best player in the world is set to return to the biggest stage after a major knee injury sustained before the 2022 European Championship sidelined her for almost a year.

Tennis-Djokovic, Swiatek begin title quests with easy wins at rain-hit Wimbledon

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and women's top seed Iga Swiatek started their Wimbledon campaigns in ominous fashion on Monday as rain temporarily halted play on the outside courts but expected climate protests failed to materialise. Djokovic, 36, has only lost twice at Wimbledon in a decade and began the Centre Court programme with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) win over Argentine Pedro Cachin after a 70-minute delay despite the roof being closed as ground staff laboured to dry the turf.

Cricket-Yorkshire to tighten security for third Ashes at Headingley

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said they have ramped up security for this week's third Ashes test at Headingley after 'Just Stop Oil' protesters disrupted the second match between England and Australia at Lord's. Protesters interrupted the first morning of the Lord's test in London when they scattered orange powder on the outfield before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Three people were charged with aggravated trespass.

