Left Menu

Rugby-Wales call up uncapped Plumtree for pre-World Cup camp

"Potentially that’s later down the track with the Six Nations, but he gets a chance to come in and we know how excited he is to get the opportunity and take that chance with us out in Switzerland." Wales have two Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures against England and another versus South Africa ahead of the global showpiece competition in France that begin on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:32 IST
Rugby-Wales call up uncapped Plumtree for pre-World Cup camp
Representative Image

Wales have included uncapped back row forward Taine Plumtree as injury cover in their squad for a two-week training camp in Switzerland, coach Warren Gatland confirmed on Tuesday. Plumtree, who was born in Swansea but raised in New Zealand, is also eligible for South Africa through his mother.

He recently signed for Welsh club Scarlets having spent the recently completed Super Rugby season with the Auckland Blues. "Given we've had Josh Macleod pull out of the squad due to injury, some players unavailable and Taulupe Faletau has picked up a bit of an injury, we thought it was a great opportunity for Taine to come in," Gatland said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"He’s a six foot five back-row forward, we don’t have a lot of those here in Wales. He’s 23, whether he makes the World Cup squad or not, he’s definitely a player we want to keep in mind for the future. "Potentially that’s later down the track with the Six Nations, but he gets a chance to come in and we know how excited he is to get the opportunity and take that chance with us out in Switzerland."

Wales have two Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures against England and another versus South Africa ahead of the global showpiece competition in France that begin on Sept. 8. The warm-up matches are to be played on consecutive Saturdays from Aug. 5, with England their opponents in the first two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023