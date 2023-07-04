Left Menu

Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023: Maharashtra, Haryana register wins on day-7

In the first match of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Delhi Hockey 6-2 in Pool D. In the second match on Monday, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 10-4 in Pool A.

Players in action during day-7 of Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day seven of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 witnessed astonishing performances by Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Haryana as they registered wins in their respective matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. In the first match of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Delhi Hockey 6-2 in Pool D. Captain Himanshi Gawande (5', 28', 33') led from the front and scored a hat-trick for her side. Khushi (20', 50') also scored a brace to maintain the acquired lead for Hockey Maharashtra while Sanika Chandrakant Mane (35') scored one goal. In response, Muskan (24') and Subham (40') scored one goal each for Delhi Hockey. Hockey Maharashtra registered their second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the second match on Monday, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 10-4 in Pool A. Pinki (5', 32', 37', 51') stood out to be the top performer for Hockey Haryana, scoring four goals. Ishika (11', 51') and Sakshi Rana (19', 47') scored a brace to strengthen their position while Sejal (14') and Sukhpreet Kaur (60') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana. On the other side, Priyanka Guria (1', 12') and Captain Sanjna Horo (38', 49') scored two goals each for Hockey Bengal. Notably, Hockey Jharkhand will take on Hockey Rajasthan and the Hockey Association of Odisha will face the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu later today.

Also on Sunday, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Gujarat 9-0 in Pool G. Kajal (6', 11') and Captain Prachi (14', 36') scored a brace for Hockey Uttarakhand while Saloni Pikhwal (7'), Neelam (26'), Ankita Mishra (35'), Nisha (52') and Pushpa (57') scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Gujarat. In the other match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-2 in Pool F. Anisha Sahu (10', 22') scored a couple of goals for Hockey Chhattisgarh while Aanchal Sahu (12'), Sunita Kumari (51') and Monika Tirkey (56') scored one goal each for Chhattisgarh Hockey. In reply, Sakshi Shukla (7') and Suneet Kumari (28') scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the last match on Sunday, Hockey Bihar defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1 in Pool F. Fensi Khatun (19', 35') and Arti Kumari (27', 30') scored two goals each for Hockey Bihar whereas Kajal Kachhap (56') also scored one goal against their opponents. In reply, Meena Kumari (45') scored a consolation goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. (ANI)

