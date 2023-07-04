T20I series against Ireland: West Indies women announce 14-member squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday named the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against Ireland Women at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The squad includes three rising Under 19 stars- Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, and Djenaba Joseph. West Indies will enter the T20I series on a high having clinched the CG United ODI Series 2-0, with one match being a no result due to rain.

CWI Lead selector Ann Browne-John said that the West Indian team are rebuilding and they have a competent balance of senior players and younger players. "The selection panel decided to retain the players who completed the ODI series. These players have shown form and performance which enabled the team to secure a series win, which the team has been striving for in recent times.

"As we continue the rebuilding, we believe we have found a competent balance in mix of senior players and the younger players selected. It is in keeping with our ethos of preparing the next batch of West Indies women's players, by combining the experienced and the newly capped players," Ann Browne added. Hayley Matthews will lead the side and Shemaine Campbelle will be a vice-captain in the three-match T20I series.

All three games will be played in St Lucia's Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The first fixture is on Tuesday, July 4, followed by matches on July 6 and 8. West Indies T20I squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams. (ANI)

